Sifi Ghrieb Appointed as Algeria's New Prime Minister

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has appointed Sifi Ghrieb as the new Prime Minister. Previously the industry minister, Ghrieb had been acting Prime Minister since the departure of Nadir Larbaoui. Algeria, rich in gas resources, is seeking to diversify its economy amidst existing social and economic challenges.

Updated: 14-09-2025 19:19 IST
Sifi Ghrieb has been appointed as Algeria's new Prime Minister, following an official statement from the office of President Abdelmadjid Tebboune. Ghrieb, who previously held the position of industry minister, has been acting as Prime Minister since the cessation of Nadir Larbaoui's term last month.

As Ghrieb steps into this pivotal role, he is tasked with forming a new government for Algeria, a nation characterized by its abundance in gas resources and its strategic importance as an energy supplier to several European countries.

Nevertheless, Algeria faces a period of economic and social challenges. In response, the new leadership aims to diversify the country's economy to alleviate these issues and secure a stable future for the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

