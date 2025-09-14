Sifi Ghrieb Appointed as Algeria's New Prime Minister

Sifi Ghrieb has been appointed as Algeria's new Prime Minister, following an official statement from the office of President Abdelmadjid Tebboune. Ghrieb, who previously held the position of industry minister, has been acting as Prime Minister since the cessation of Nadir Larbaoui's term last month.

As Ghrieb steps into this pivotal role, he is tasked with forming a new government for Algeria, a nation characterized by its abundance in gas resources and its strategic importance as an energy supplier to several European countries.

Nevertheless, Algeria faces a period of economic and social challenges. In response, the new leadership aims to diversify the country's economy to alleviate these issues and secure a stable future for the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)