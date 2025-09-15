UPDATE 1-UK Conservative lawmaker Danny Kruger defects to Reform

British Conservative lawmaker Danny Kruger has defected to Nigel Farage's Reform UK party, he announced at a Reform press conference on Monday.

"I have been variously a member, an activist, an employee of the Conservative Party for over 20 years, and I have many friends in the party, many good and decent people, which is why it is so personally painful for me to be doing what I'm doing today," Kruger said. "This is my tragic conclusion, the Conservative Party is over, over as a national party, over as the principal opposition to the left."

Kruger had been a welfare spokesperson for the opposition Conservative Party and was elected in 2019. His previous jobs include serving as former Conservative Prime Minister David Cameron's speechwriter, he later worked for another former Conservative Prime Minister, Boris Johnson in 2019.

