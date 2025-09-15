Left Menu

UPDATE 1-UK Conservative lawmaker Danny Kruger defects to Reform

British Conservative lawmaker Danny Kruger has defected to Nigel Farage's Reform UK party, he announced at a Reform press conference on Monday. "I have been variously a member, an activist, an employee of the Conservative Party for over 20 years, and I have many friends in the party, many good and decent people, which is why it is so personally painful for me to be doing what I'm doing today," Kruger said.

Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 15:50 IST
UPDATE 1-UK Conservative lawmaker Danny Kruger defects to Reform

British Conservative lawmaker Danny Kruger has defected to Nigel Farage's Reform UK party, he announced at a Reform press conference on Monday.

"I have been variously a member, an activist, an employee of the Conservative Party for over 20 years, and I have many friends in the party, many good and decent people, which is why it is so personally painful for me to be doing what I'm doing today," Kruger said. "This is my tragic conclusion, the Conservative Party is over, over as a national party, over as the principal opposition to the left."

Kruger had been a welfare spokesperson for the opposition Conservative Party and was elected in 2019. His previous jobs include serving as former Conservative Prime Minister David Cameron's speechwriter, he later worked for another former Conservative Prime Minister, Boris Johnson in 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heavy rainfall in parts of Marathwada; IAF rescues stranded people, Army unit in Ashti taluka

Heavy rainfall in parts of Marathwada; IAF rescues stranded people, Army uni...

 India
2
Bihar has always played major role in country's development, safety and security: PM at Purnea rally.

Bihar has always played major role in country's development, safety and secu...

 India
3
Positive 3-Year Results from FIRE Trial Demonstrate Supraflex Cruz's Safety and Efficacy in Elderly Heart Attack Patients

Positive 3-Year Results from FIRE Trial Demonstrate Supraflex Cruz's Safety ...

 India
4
CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-UK drops case against two men accused of spying for China

CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-UK drops case against two men accused of spying for China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical education needs rigorous trials to validate AI’s role

Integrated model links AI, IoT, and circular economy for retail supply chain sustainability

Pathologists face uncertain future in AI era: Will they lead or be left behind?

Financial literacy gaps hold back Gen Z entrepreneurship

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025