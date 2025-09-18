Lavrov Challenges US Tariff Tactics on Ancient Civilisations
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov criticized US tariff threats against India and China, stating they are ineffective against ancient civilisations. He emphasized the moral and political opposition from Beijing and New Delhi. Lavrov also dismissed concerns about new sanctions on Russia, highlighting their ineffectiveness during previous administrations.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has openly criticized the United States' strategy of imposing tariffs on India and China, arguing that such tactics are ineffective against nations with deep-rooted civilisations.
During a broadcast of 'The Great Game' on Channel 1 TV, Lavrov pointed out that both China and India resist submitting to economic pressure, emphasizing their historical significance and the moral opposition to US demands.
As Washington recognizes this diplomatic futility, Lavrov also shrugged off concerns over new sanctions on Russia, asserting they failed to achieve diplomatic compromise in past administrations.
