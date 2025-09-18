Left Menu

IMF Welcomes Key Trump Insider to Influential Post Amid Strategic Redirection

Kristalina Georgieva of the IMF proposes Dan Katz, former chief of staff to U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, for the No. 2 position at the IMF. Katz's appointment suggests a shift towards tackling core financial stability, moving away from climate and gender initiatives and concentrating on global economic realignment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 18-09-2025 21:26 IST
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) managing director Kristalina Georgieva announced the nomination of Dan Katz, chief of staff to U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, to the organization's second-highest post. Katz's ascension brings a key Trump administration figure into a pivotal role as the IMF pivots back to its core financial mandate, stepping away from projects on climate and gender.

Katz, formerly a senior adviser on domestic and international issues, is known for his innovative problem-solving and leadership in formulating policies. His appointment, pending approval by the Executive Board, marks a potential shift in the IMF's operational focus championed by Bessent to address economic distortions, particularly related to China.

This decision aligns with calls from Bessent for the IMF to recommit to financial stability, avoiding 'mission creep' into social equality agendas, while emphasizing economic reform enforcement. The nomination follows a historical pattern of American leaders in the first deputy managing director role, supporting collaboration between the U.S. and IMF on pressing global financial matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

