Trump Administration Targets Political Violence and Non-Profits

The Trump administration is drafting an executive order targeting political violence and hate speech, specifically focusing on left-leaning nonprofits. Critics argue this undermines the work of such organizations. President Trump faces backlash for ignoring right-wing groups' contributions to political violence, while the Justice Department probes Democratic fundraising.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 18-09-2025 22:43 IST
The Trump administration is preparing to unveil an executive order addressing political violence and hate speech, targeting left-leaning nonprofit organizations. The move comes amid accusations that these groups are fueling societal divisions and rioting, a claim that many such organizations vehemently deny.

Officials, including White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, are finalizing the details of the plan. Meanwhile, more than 120 targeted organizations have published a letter asserting the administration is exploiting political violence to undermine their legitimate charitable work.

In contrast, critics highlight President Trump's prior actions, including pardoning individuals involved in the January 6 Capitol insurrection, as indicative of a double standard in addressing political extremism. Trump has also suggested using federal law against leftist groups while denying funding to prominent universities perceived as fostering liberal ideologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

