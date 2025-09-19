NCP Leader Dismisses Rahul Gandhi's Vote Theft Allegations as 'Childish'

NCP MP and Maharashtra party president Sunil Tatkare sharply criticized Rahul Gandhi's allegations of vote theft, labeling them as 'childish' and indicative of a lack of understanding regarding election booth operations. Tatkare underscored that the electoral roll undergoes frequent updates, with suggestions and objections considered before finalization.

Responding to Gandhi's claims surrounding the alleged deletion of over 6,000 votes in Karnataka's Aland constituency, Tatkare questioned the logic behind the allegations, pointing out that booth officers from all parties are involved in the electoral process, including Gandhi's party.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) dismissed the claims as baseless, asserting the impossibility of unauthorized online vote deletion. Prominent politicians, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao, echoed this sentiment, describing Gandhi's statements as unfounded and misleading.

(With inputs from agencies.)