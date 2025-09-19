Left Menu

Amit Shah Calls for Electoral Punishment Against Foul Political Discourse

Union Home Minister Amit Shah urged voters to penalize politicians who degrade political discourse with foul language. He emphasized the importance of maintaining parliamentary decorum and highlighted the Modi government's achievements, including the removal of Article 370, tax reforms, and the successful fight against Covid-19.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 22:26 IST
Amit Shah Calls for Electoral Punishment Against Foul Political Discourse
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

In a pressing call for electoral responsibility, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has urged voters to penalize politicians who use derogatory language, denouncing the harmful effect such rhetoric has on the country's political environment.

Shah expressed concern over the opposition's preference for street protests over parliamentary debates, which he claims undermines democratic processes. His remarks underscore the importance of maintaining decorum within India's political system while highlighting Prime Minister Modi's efforts to strengthen democracy.

Additionally, Shah applauded Modi's leadership for significant achievements like the abrogation of Article 370, substantial GST reforms, and India's adept handling of the Covid-19 crisis, which reflect a commitment to national welfare and robust governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Road Rage, Abduction, and Allegations: The Khedkar Controversy Unfolds

Road Rage, Abduction, and Allegations: The Khedkar Controversy Unfolds

 India
2
PM Narendra Modi inaugurates and lays foundation of Rs 34,200 cr projects at event in Gujarat's Bhavnagar.

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates and lays foundation of Rs 34,200 cr projects at...

 India
3
PM Narendra Modi inaugurates and lays foundation of Rs 34,200 cr projects at event in Gujarat's Bhavnagar.

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates and lays foundation of Rs 34,200 cr projects at...

 India
4
Rajasthan High Court Cracks Down on School Skipping for Coaching Classes

Rajasthan High Court Cracks Down on School Skipping for Coaching Classes

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

How AI and innovation redefine global tourism landscape

Attention economy exploits user data and autonomy despite antitrust efforts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025