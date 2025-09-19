Amit Shah Calls for Electoral Punishment Against Foul Political Discourse

In a pressing call for electoral responsibility, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has urged voters to penalize politicians who use derogatory language, denouncing the harmful effect such rhetoric has on the country's political environment.

Shah expressed concern over the opposition's preference for street protests over parliamentary debates, which he claims undermines democratic processes. His remarks underscore the importance of maintaining decorum within India's political system while highlighting Prime Minister Modi's efforts to strengthen democracy.

Additionally, Shah applauded Modi's leadership for significant achievements like the abrogation of Article 370, substantial GST reforms, and India's adept handling of the Covid-19 crisis, which reflect a commitment to national welfare and robust governance.

