Congress Slams Modi Government Over MGNREGA Replacement

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala criticized the Modi government for replacing MGNREGA with the Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act. Surjewala argued the change affects around 50 crore poor people as it shifts financial burdens to states and centralizes decision-making.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 03-01-2026 23:03 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 23:03 IST
In a sharp critique of the Modi administration's recent policy shift, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala has accused the government of undermining rural welfare by replacing the renowned MGNREGA with the Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act.

Speaking at a press conference in Bhubaneswar, Surjewala claimed the change fundamentally impacts the livelihoods of approximately 50 crore impoverished Indians. He emphasized that while MGNREGA was demand-driven and entirely centrally funded, the new scheme imposes a 40% financial burden on states.

Surjewala argued that the centralization of decision-making under the new law severely limits employment opportunities, with powers now concentrated in Delhi. In response, Congress plans to launch a campaign in Odisha to oppose the policy until February 25.

