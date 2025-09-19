Judge Dismisses Trump's High-Profile Defamation Suit Against New York Times

A federal judge has dismissed President Donald Trump's $15 billion defamation lawsuit against the New York Times, labeling it as an improper approach to targeting his political adversaries.

Judge Steven Merryday criticized Trump for failing to provide a concise explanation for his claims, instead filling the 85-page complaint with political rhetoric and self-praise.

The court has given Trump 28 days to submit an amended complaint under stricter guidelines, marking a rare judicial reprimand of a sitting president's conduct in legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)