Judge Dismisses Trump's High-Profile Defamation Suit Against New York Times
A U.S. federal judge dismissed President Donald Trump's $15 billion defamation lawsuit against the New York Times, citing improper legal procedure. The court criticized Trump's complaint for being filled with unnecessary statements and political attacks, giving him 28 days to file a revised document in a more professional manner.
A federal judge has dismissed President Donald Trump's $15 billion defamation lawsuit against the New York Times, labeling it as an improper approach to targeting his political adversaries.
Judge Steven Merryday criticized Trump for failing to provide a concise explanation for his claims, instead filling the 85-page complaint with political rhetoric and self-praise.
The court has given Trump 28 days to submit an amended complaint under stricter guidelines, marking a rare judicial reprimand of a sitting president's conduct in legal proceedings.
