Champai Soren Criticizes Hemant Soren Government Over Tribal Policy

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren launched a scathing critique of the Hemant Soren administration on Friday, asserting that it has done little for the state's tribal community during its six-year tenure.

During an event unveiling a statue of distinguished litterateur Lako Bodra in Jamshedpur, Soren accused the government of failing to continue the initiatives he started during his time as the chief minister. He praised Bodra for his development of the 'Warang Chiti' script that serves the Ho tribes.

Soren highlighted decisions made during his brief premiership to forward tribal languages, while accusing the existing government of sidelining them. He contended that the state's encroachment on tribal self-governance threatens their cultural and traditional identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)