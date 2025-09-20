Trump's Bid to Oust Virginia's Top Prosecutor Sparks Controversy

In a bold move, President Donald Trump has announced his intentions to remove Erik Siebert from his position as the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia.

Siebert, who is currently overseeing an investigation into alleged fraud involving New York Attorney General Letitia James, has faced threats of termination as pressure mounts from Trump administration officials.

This development comes amidst Siebert's reluctance to pursue charges against James, a prominent adversary of the president, amidst ongoing scrutiny and political friction.

(With inputs from agencies.)