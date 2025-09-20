Left Menu

Trump's DOJ Shake-Up: Resignation Amid Political Turmoil

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2025 05:10 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 05:10 IST
Erik Siebert, the U.S. Attorney overseeing a criminal investigation into New York Attorney General Letitia James, resigned from his post on Friday. His resignation comes after President Donald Trump publicly expressed a lack of confidence in him, an internal email and informed sources reveal.

Siebert, appointed as interim U.S. Attorney in January, was engaged in high-profile inquiries, including a mortgage fraud probe targeting James and a separate investigation into former FBI Director James Comey. President Trump, dissatisfied with Siebert's scrutiny of politically sensitive cases, signaled his disapproval by pointing out bipartisan support behind Siebert's nomination.

This development is part of a broader attempt by Trump to restructure the Justice Department, sidelining those he perceives as disloyal while leveraging investigations against political opponents. The saga continues as other figures detect the influence of politics over legal processes in these controversial investigations.

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

How AI and innovation redefine global tourism landscape

Attention economy exploits user data and autonomy despite antitrust efforts

