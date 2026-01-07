Nigerian Court Grants Bail to Former Attorney-General Malami in High-Profile Money Laundering Case
Abubakar Malami, former Nigerian attorney-general, was granted bail after being charged with money laundering and abuse of office. Held for a month, his trial is set for February. He allegedly laundered funds with family aid. Malami and co-accused deny charges, with bail set at 500 million naira.
A Nigerian court on Wednesday granted bail to former attorney-general and minister of justice, Abubakar Malami, who had been detained for a month on charges of money laundering and abuse of office. His trial is adjourned to February 17.
Malami, formerly serving as the top law officer under ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, was apprehended by Nigeria's anti-corruption agency in December. He faces 16 counts of money laundering, allegedly funneling public funds from 2015 to 2023 through associates and property transactions, implicating his family in the process.
Malami and his co-accused maintain they are not guilty. Judge Emeka Nwite of the federal high court in Abuja set bail at 500 million naira, requiring a surety with property in elite districts of Abuja. The court mandates title verification and surrender of travel documents by Malami and his associates.
