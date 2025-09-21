Remembering Harmail Singh Tohra: A Legacy in Punjab's Political Landscape

Harmail Singh Tohra, a prominent figure in Punjab's political sphere, passed away on Sunday evening at the age of 77 following an extended illness. He died at a private hospital in Mohali.

Tohra, son-in-law of the late Akali leader Gurcharan Singh Tohra, had a notable political career. His last rites are set to take place in his native village, Tohra, on September 23.

He was elected from the Dakala Assembly constituency and served as PWD minister in the Akali government. Tohra joined the Aam Aadmi Party in 2016 before returning to the Shiromani Akali Dal in 2019.