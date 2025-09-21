Mamata Banerjee Challenges Centre's GST Credit Claims

West Bengal's Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, has accused the central government of unfairly claiming credit for the reduction in GST rates, a decision she asserts was initiated by her state. Banerjee expressed grievances over a significant revenue loss of Rs 20,000 crore, calling out the Centre for withholding compensation owed to the state.

She criticized the differential treatment given to BJP-ruled states in terms of self-fundraising while emphasizing the need for her state to receive its rightful dues. Banerjee claimed over Rs 1.92 crore meant for central project allocations remains unreleased, impacting vital welfare schemes like Lakshmir Bhandar and Krishak Bandhu.

The Chief Minister also raised concerns over alleged harassment of Bengali-speaking migrants in BJP-led states and spoke of the state's support for its migrant workers. Highlighting the role of Bengali luminaries in the nation's history, she warned against divisive politics, urging for the protection of unity and diversity in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)