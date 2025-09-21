Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Challenges Centre's GST Credit Claims

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee accuses the Centre of taking undue credit for reducing GST rates, a move supposedly initiated by her state. Banerjee criticizes the withholding of central funds and the alleged mistreatment of Bengali speakers in BJP-ruled states, highlighting economic and social disparities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 21-09-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 21:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal's Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, has accused the central government of unfairly claiming credit for the reduction in GST rates, a decision she asserts was initiated by her state. Banerjee expressed grievances over a significant revenue loss of Rs 20,000 crore, calling out the Centre for withholding compensation owed to the state.

She criticized the differential treatment given to BJP-ruled states in terms of self-fundraising while emphasizing the need for her state to receive its rightful dues. Banerjee claimed over Rs 1.92 crore meant for central project allocations remains unreleased, impacting vital welfare schemes like Lakshmir Bhandar and Krishak Bandhu.

The Chief Minister also raised concerns over alleged harassment of Bengali-speaking migrants in BJP-led states and spoke of the state's support for its migrant workers. Highlighting the role of Bengali luminaries in the nation's history, she warned against divisive politics, urging for the protection of unity and diversity in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

