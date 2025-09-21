Left Menu

Syria's First Election Under New Islamist-Led Leadership Set for October

Syria will hold its first parliamentary election under a new Islamist-led government on October 5. The election aims to initiate a democratic process post-Assad, despite challenges in minority representation and security concerns in some provinces. A third of the Parliament will be appointed by the President.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-09-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 22:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Syria is preparing for its inaugural parliamentary election under new Islamist leadership, with the polls scheduled for October 5. The move by the state marks a step toward establishing a democratic process in the aftermath of Bashar al-Assad's ousting.

The election is poised to address a range of issues, starting from minority representation challenges to overhauling longstanding state-controlled economic policies. It is also expected to play a pivotal role in defining new foreign policy alliances. However, doubts persist regarding the inclusivity of the process.

Despite planned nationwide voting for the 210-member People's Assembly, security concerns have delayed elections in three provinces. A notable aspect of the election is that President Ahmed al-Sharaa will appoint a third of the assembly's members, highlighting the concentrated power retained by the Islamist-led administration.

