Syria's First Election Under New Islamist-Led Leadership Set for October

Syria is preparing for its inaugural parliamentary election under new Islamist leadership, with the polls scheduled for October 5. The move by the state marks a step toward establishing a democratic process in the aftermath of Bashar al-Assad's ousting.

The election is poised to address a range of issues, starting from minority representation challenges to overhauling longstanding state-controlled economic policies. It is also expected to play a pivotal role in defining new foreign policy alliances. However, doubts persist regarding the inclusivity of the process.

Despite planned nationwide voting for the 210-member People's Assembly, security concerns have delayed elections in three provinces. A notable aspect of the election is that President Ahmed al-Sharaa will appoint a third of the assembly's members, highlighting the concentrated power retained by the Islamist-led administration.