Syria's First Election Under New Islamist-Led Leadership Set for October
Syria will hold its first parliamentary election under a new Islamist-led government on October 5. The election aims to initiate a democratic process post-Assad, despite challenges in minority representation and security concerns in some provinces. A third of the Parliament will be appointed by the President.
The election is poised to address a range of issues, starting from minority representation challenges to overhauling longstanding state-controlled economic policies. It is also expected to play a pivotal role in defining new foreign policy alliances. However, doubts persist regarding the inclusivity of the process.
Despite planned nationwide voting for the 210-member People's Assembly, security concerns have delayed elections in three provinces. A notable aspect of the election is that President Ahmed al-Sharaa will appoint a third of the assembly's members, highlighting the concentrated power retained by the Islamist-led administration.