US Lawmakers' Icebreaking Trip to China Heats Up Relations

A bipartisan group of US lawmakers visited China's Premier Li Qiang, aiming to enhance military dialogue amidst strained relations. Led by Rep. Adam Smith, the visit emphasized trade and military communication. This is the first House Representatives' delegation since 2019, marking a potential thaw in US-China ties.

A bipartisan group of US lawmakers engaged in a pivotal meeting with China's Premier Li Qiang on Sunday, marking the first House Representative delegation to Beijing since 2019. The visit aims to foster military-to-military dialogue amid deteriorating US-China relations.

Welcoming the delegation, led by Rep. Adam Smith, Premier Li Qiang deemed the visit an "icebreaking trip" vital for improving bilateral ties. Rep. Smith, a member of the House Armed Services Committee, expressed a shared focus on enhancing military communication and affirmed the importance of trade and economic discussions.

The delegation, comprising members from both the Democratic and Republican parties, stressed the need for peaceful coexistence between the two powerful nations. Planned future engagements include meetings between Trump and Xi Jinping aimed at further stabilizing the relationship.

