Caste Census Controversy and Dasara Discontent: A Political Battle in Karnataka

The commencement of a Social and Education Survey in Karnataka, often referred to as a 'caste census', has led to accusations from state BJP President B Y Vijayendra against the Congress government. He claims the initiative, spearheaded by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, aims to divide Hindu society, calling it an 'unfortunate' venture.

Vijayendra labeled the census a 'misadventure', asserting it lacks constitutional powers and is now a part of ongoing legal proceedings. He emphasized the need for increased awareness among Hindus as 1.75 lakh enumerators undertake the survey, covering nearly 7 crore individuals across 2 crore households by October 7.

The controversy extends to the Mysuru Dasara festival where Banu Mushtaq, awarded the International Booker Prize, faced backlash as its inaugurator due to alleged 'anti-Hindu' remarks. Despite these objections, both the High Court and Supreme Court upheld her role, sparking debates on religious traditions and societal divisions.

