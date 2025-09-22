Left Menu

Caste Census Controversy and Dasara Discontent: A Political Battle in Karnataka

BJP President B Y Vijayendra criticized the Congress-led Karnataka government's caste census as divisive. He highlighted controversies around the Dasara festival inauguration by Banu Mushtaq amid objections due to her past statements perceived as anti-Hindu. The ongoing census involves 1.75 lakh enumerators across Karnataka.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shivamogga | Updated: 22-09-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 17:47 IST
Caste Census Controversy and Dasara Discontent: A Political Battle in Karnataka
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The commencement of a Social and Education Survey in Karnataka, often referred to as a 'caste census', has led to accusations from state BJP President B Y Vijayendra against the Congress government. He claims the initiative, spearheaded by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, aims to divide Hindu society, calling it an 'unfortunate' venture.

Vijayendra labeled the census a 'misadventure', asserting it lacks constitutional powers and is now a part of ongoing legal proceedings. He emphasized the need for increased awareness among Hindus as 1.75 lakh enumerators undertake the survey, covering nearly 7 crore individuals across 2 crore households by October 7.

The controversy extends to the Mysuru Dasara festival where Banu Mushtaq, awarded the International Booker Prize, faced backlash as its inaugurator due to alleged 'anti-Hindu' remarks. Despite these objections, both the High Court and Supreme Court upheld her role, sparking debates on religious traditions and societal divisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Eduardo Bolsonaro Charged: Coercion Case Unfolds

Eduardo Bolsonaro Charged: Coercion Case Unfolds

 Global
2
Matt Sherratt Returns to Wales Coaching Team, Leaving Cardiff

Matt Sherratt Returns to Wales Coaching Team, Leaving Cardiff

 Global
3
Negligence in Uttarakhand Hospital Leads to Stern Actions: Eight Officials Penalized

Negligence in Uttarakhand Hospital Leads to Stern Actions: Eight Officials P...

 India
4
White House Backs Border Chief Amid Bribery Allegations

White House Backs Border Chief Amid Bribery Allegations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025