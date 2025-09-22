RJD Worker Found Dead in Jharkhand: Mystery Surrounds Tragic Death

In a tragic turn of events, a worker affiliated with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) was found dead near his home in Jharkhand's Palamu district earlier this week.

The deceased has been identified as 56-year-old Jaishankar Thakur, who resided in Utaki village, within the jurisdiction of the Patan police station area. His sudden demise comes shortly after he was appointed as the district chief of the party's backward wing.

According to Manibhushan Prasad, the Sub-divisional Police Officer of Sadar, Thakur had left his home early in the morning and failed to return, prompting his family to search for him. His body, bearing mysterious burn marks, was eventually discovered nearby. Officials have initiated a detailed investigation to ascertain the exact cause of death. The body has been sent to Medinirai Medical College and Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Dhananjay Paswan, president of RJD's Palamu unit, expressed shock at the sudden loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)