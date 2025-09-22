Exclusion Sparks Controversy at Tripureswari Temple Inauguration

The Tipra Motha Party is expressing deep dissatisfaction after not being invited to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's event in Tripura. The prime minister inaugurated the redeveloped Tripureswari temple, where notable absentees included the party's supremo and other important regional figures.

The incident comes on the heels of an attack on BJP-affiliated individuals by TMP supporters, raising questions about internal political harmony. Before the 1949 Tripura Merger Agreement, the temple was owned by the Manikya rulers, according to a TMP legislator. The event saw presence from BJP leaders but not from their coalition partners.

The inauguration has sparked criticism from opposition factions, including the Congress, which lambasted the BJP-led government for excluding opposition parties from the important event. The incident underscores growing tensions within Tripura's political landscape as parties prepare for upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)