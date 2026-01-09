Geopolitical Tensions Surge: Naval Drills Off Cape Town Ignite Controversy

Chinese, Russian, and Iranian warships have entered South African waters near Cape Town for naval drills amid rising geopolitical tensions. The exercises, part of BRICS bloc cooperation, aim to enhance maritime safety and anti-piracy operations.

While the drills strengthen military ties among participant nations, they also provoke international and domestic controversy. The United States has been critical of South Africa's alignment with Iran and Russia, with former President Trump citing these ties as troublesome.

In South Africa, opposition parties criticize the government for hosting 'rogue' states, arguing that these naval exercises mask deeper political alliances with sanctioned nations.

