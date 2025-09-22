Eduardo Bolsonaro Charged: Coercion Case Unfolds

Brazilian federal lawmaker Eduardo Bolsonaro faces coercion charges, as announced by the Prosecutor General on Monday. This development is linked to the case in which his father, ex-President Jair Bolsonaro, was convicted of coup plotting.

The Prosecutor General claims that Eduardo has prioritized his personal and family agenda over Brazil's interests, risking the nation's welfare.

Earlier this year, Eduardo relocated to the United States to gather support from former President Donald Trump in halting legal actions against his father. Claiming influence, he credited himself for prompting the White House to impose 50% tariffs on most Brazilian imports.

(With inputs from agencies.)