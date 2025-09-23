Eduardo Bolsonaro Faces Coercion Charges Amidst Political Turmoil
Brazilian lawmaker Eduardo Bolsonaro has been charged with coercion in a case linked to his father's conviction for coup-plotting. The charges come amid claims of influence in U.S. tariff decisions and new sanctions targeting Brazil's justice system. Bolsonaro denies wrongdoing, citing a pending formal communication.
Federal lawmaker Eduardo Bolsonaro, son of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, faces coercion charges as announced by Brazil's Prosecutor General. The charges are related to his father's conviction for allegedly plotting a coup, raising tensions in Brazilian politics.
This legal move comes after Eduardo Bolsonaro reportedly sought to leverage political relationships in the U.S. He moved to seek support from President Donald Trump in an attempt to influence proceedings against his father, and claims credit for the U.S. imposing significant tariffs on Brazilian goods.
Further complicating matters, the charges coincide with recent U.S. sanctions on Justice Alexandre de Moraes' wife, the presiding judge at Jair Bolsonaro's trial. Eduardo Bolsonaro criticized the Prosecutor General's office, alleging undue influence and suggesting political bias. He awaits formal notification of the charges to respond officially.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kerala University VC Appointment Saga: Supreme Court Awaits Dhulia's Report
''Only due to legal fight by DMK and others, we have got stay on Waqf amendment provisions from Supreme Court,'' says TN CM in Chennai.
Women Army Officers Challenge Discrimination in Supreme Court
The Supreme Court's Decision on the David Yale and Joseph Hynmer Tomb Case
Trump Administration's Battle Over Venezuelan Deportation Protection in Supreme Court