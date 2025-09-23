BJP Nominates Ganesh Gaonkar for Goa Assembly Speaker Role

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has nominated its legislator Ganesh Gaonkar for the role of Goa assembly speaker, with elections set for September 25.

Accompanied by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and several ministers, Gaonkar, a 66-year-old MLA from Sanvordem, filed his nomination in the presence of legislature secretary Namrata Ulman.

This nomination follows the recent vacancy of the speaker's post, created by Ramesh Tawadkar's resignation, as he prepared for his induction into the Sawant-led cabinet. Gaonkar, formerly the chairman of the Goa Tourism Development Corporation, resigned from this role to pursue the speaker position. He has declared support from all 33 MLAs backing the BJP-led government.

The BJP holds a strong position with 28 out of 40 seats in the assembly, augmented by the support of two Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party legislators and three independents. In opposition, the coalition of Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Goa Forward Party, and Revolutionary Goans has fielded Altone D'Costa, a Congress MLA from Quepem, as their collective candidate. The opposition commands seven seats.

Governor Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju has scheduled a special session of the Goa legislative assembly on September 25 for the election of the new speaker.

(With inputs from agencies.)