Azam Khan's Release: A 'Victory of Justice' Celebrated

In a significant development, Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan has been released on bail after nearly two years of incarceration. Emerging from Sitapur jail, Khan avoided the media, opting for a direct departure with his entourage.

Supporters, including his elder son Adeeb, had gathered since morning to welcome him. Prominent party figures, such as Anup Gupta and Ruchi Vira, also marked the day as a moment of triumph for justice.

With prohibitory orders in place under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), Sitapur saw traffic disruptions due to the vast assemblage of Khan's supporters, prompting local authorities to take regulatory actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)