Left Menu

Azam Khan's Release: A 'Victory of Justice' Celebrated

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan was released on bail from Sitapur jail after nearly two years. Accompanied by supporters, including his son Adeeb and party leaders, his release was seen as a victory for justice. Prohibitory orders in Sitapur were imposed to manage the crowds and traffic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sitapur(Up) | Updated: 23-09-2025 13:01 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 13:01 IST
Azam Khan's Release: A 'Victory of Justice' Celebrated
Azam Khan
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan has been released on bail after nearly two years of incarceration. Emerging from Sitapur jail, Khan avoided the media, opting for a direct departure with his entourage.

Supporters, including his elder son Adeeb, had gathered since morning to welcome him. Prominent party figures, such as Anup Gupta and Ruchi Vira, also marked the day as a moment of triumph for justice.

With prohibitory orders in place under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), Sitapur saw traffic disruptions due to the vast assemblage of Khan's supporters, prompting local authorities to take regulatory actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Swift Cyber Recovery: Bengaluru Police Thwart Digital Arrest Scam

Swift Cyber Recovery: Bengaluru Police Thwart Digital Arrest Scam

 India
2
Ryder Cup Drama Unfolds at Bethpage Black

Ryder Cup Drama Unfolds at Bethpage Black

 Global
3
Countdown to Treaty: The New START Expiration Dilemma

Countdown to Treaty: The New START Expiration Dilemma

 Russia
4
Turbulence in Euro Fighter Jet Program: Trappier Discusses FCAS Dispute

Turbulence in Euro Fighter Jet Program: Trappier Discusses FCAS Dispute

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025