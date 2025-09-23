Left Menu

Trump Administration Proposes H-1B Visa Overhaul: A Focus on Higher Wages

The Trump administration proposed changes to the H-1B visa process, favoring higher-paid workers. The proposal includes a $100,000 fee for new visas and prioritizes employers offering higher wages. This move aims to protect American wages and could impact small businesses currently reliant on H-1B labor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 20:00 IST
Trump Administration Proposes H-1B Visa Overhaul: A Focus on Higher Wages
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration unveiled a plan to overhaul the H-1B visa selection process to prioritize higher-paid, skilled workers. According to a Federal Register notice on Tuesday, this policy shift follows a recent White House proclamation introducing a $100,000 fee for the sought-after visas.

This new proposal would give more weight to applications from employers offering higher salaries if demand exceeds the statutory cap of 85,000 visas annually. The move is aimed at safeguarding American workers from wage competition posed by foreign H-1B workers.

Despite potential economic impacts on an estimated 5,200 small businesses and the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services allotting 30 days for public commentary, the changes could be implemented by the 2026 lottery. Meanwhile, larger tech companies are urging H-1B holders to remain in or return to the U.S., as uncertainties linger.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uttarakhand's Fragrance Revolution: A New Era for Aromatic Farming

Uttarakhand's Fragrance Revolution: A New Era for Aromatic Farming

 India
2
Trump's UN Speech: A Call for Policy Shifts

Trump's UN Speech: A Call for Policy Shifts

 Global
3
Zelenskiy to Discuss Security and Energy with Trump Amidst Russian Tensions

Zelenskiy to Discuss Security and Energy with Trump Amidst Russian Tensions

 Global
4
Allahabad HC Targets Monkey Menace: Demands Urgent Action Plan

Allahabad HC Targets Monkey Menace: Demands Urgent Action Plan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025