Trump Administration Proposes H-1B Visa Overhaul: A Focus on Higher Wages

The Trump administration unveiled a plan to overhaul the H-1B visa selection process to prioritize higher-paid, skilled workers. According to a Federal Register notice on Tuesday, this policy shift follows a recent White House proclamation introducing a $100,000 fee for the sought-after visas.

This new proposal would give more weight to applications from employers offering higher salaries if demand exceeds the statutory cap of 85,000 visas annually. The move is aimed at safeguarding American workers from wage competition posed by foreign H-1B workers.

Despite potential economic impacts on an estimated 5,200 small businesses and the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services allotting 30 days for public commentary, the changes could be implemented by the 2026 lottery. Meanwhile, larger tech companies are urging H-1B holders to remain in or return to the U.S., as uncertainties linger.

(With inputs from agencies.)