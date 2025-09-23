BJP's Baijayant Panda Meets J&K CM Omar Abdullah

BJP leader Baijayant Panda held a meeting with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in the state's capital on Tuesday. The gathering was confirmed by the office of the Chief Minister and shared online.

Panda, known for his previous role as a Member of Parliament, also serves as the BJP National Vice-President and Spokesperson. His visit to Abdullah's residence on Gupkar Road indicates ongoing dialogues within political circles.

The nature of their discussions remains undisclosed, but such meetings often spark interest in political strategies and alliances. The office of the Chief Minister made snippets of the interaction public via the platform X.

(With inputs from agencies.)