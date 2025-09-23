BJP Leaders Highlight GST Reforms and 'Swadeshi' Drive

Several prominent BJP leaders have taken to social media to showcase the latest GST reforms and the government's push for 'swadeshi' products. The move was marked by a change in the header pictures on their profiles, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's emphasis on economic self-reliance and savings.

The Union leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and others, joined Modi's call for a 'GST Bachat Utsav' or savings festival, reflecting the government's view that these reforms will benefit multiple societal sectors by encouraging investment and growth.

Modi underscored the importance of self-reliance in his open letter to Indians, describing the GST measures as crucial for achieving 'Viksit Bharat by 2047.' The reforms are expected to enhance savings for farmers, women, youth, and middle-class citizens while energizing economic development nationwide.

