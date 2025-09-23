Left Menu

BJP Leaders Highlight GST Reforms and 'Swadeshi' Drive

Top BJP leaders, including Union ministers, updated their social media profiles to emphasize new GST reforms and the promotion of swadeshi products. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called these reforms, effective from September 22, a nationwide 'GST Savings Festival' aimed at boosting savings and fostering self-reliance.

Several prominent BJP leaders have taken to social media to showcase the latest GST reforms and the government's push for 'swadeshi' products. The move was marked by a change in the header pictures on their profiles, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's emphasis on economic self-reliance and savings.

The Union leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and others, joined Modi's call for a 'GST Bachat Utsav' or savings festival, reflecting the government's view that these reforms will benefit multiple societal sectors by encouraging investment and growth.

Modi underscored the importance of self-reliance in his open letter to Indians, describing the GST measures as crucial for achieving 'Viksit Bharat by 2047.' The reforms are expected to enhance savings for farmers, women, youth, and middle-class citizens while energizing economic development nationwide.

