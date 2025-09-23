High Stakes at the UN: Iran Stands Firm
Iran's supreme leader rejected direct talks with the US on the nuclear programme, likely ending diplomatic efforts to halt UN sanctions. The US and European powers seek Iran's nuclear compliance, while Iran insists its aims are peaceful. The deadlock threatens to trigger 'snapback' sanctions this week.
Iran's supreme leader took a firm stance against direct negotiations with the United States over its nuclear program on Tuesday, closing the door on critical diplomatic efforts to prevent the reimposition of United Nations sanctions on Tehran. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's comments were broadcast on Iranian state television.
In New York, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian faced challenges rallying international support at the UN General Assembly, as European diplomats from France, Germany, and the UK pursued meetings ahead of the sanction reinstatement deadline. Despite efforts, Germany's Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul described reaching an agreement as 'extremely slim.'
Amid diplomatic pressures, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi's meeting with IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi aimed to renew cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog. Yet, Iran maintains resistance to Western demands, vowing that knowledge gained over decades will not be undone by threats or aggression, despite looming 'snapback' sanctions set for Sunday.
