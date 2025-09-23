Left Menu

High Stakes at the UN: Iran Stands Firm

Iran's supreme leader rejected direct talks with the US on the nuclear programme, likely ending diplomatic efforts to halt UN sanctions. The US and European powers seek Iran's nuclear compliance, while Iran insists its aims are peaceful. The deadlock threatens to trigger 'snapback' sanctions this week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vienna | Updated: 23-09-2025 23:40 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 23:40 IST
High Stakes at the UN: Iran Stands Firm
  • Country:
  • Austria

Iran's supreme leader took a firm stance against direct negotiations with the United States over its nuclear program on Tuesday, closing the door on critical diplomatic efforts to prevent the reimposition of United Nations sanctions on Tehran. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's comments were broadcast on Iranian state television.

In New York, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian faced challenges rallying international support at the UN General Assembly, as European diplomats from France, Germany, and the UK pursued meetings ahead of the sanction reinstatement deadline. Despite efforts, Germany's Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul described reaching an agreement as 'extremely slim.'

Amid diplomatic pressures, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi's meeting with IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi aimed to renew cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog. Yet, Iran maintains resistance to Western demands, vowing that knowledge gained over decades will not be undone by threats or aggression, despite looming 'snapback' sanctions set for Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Support Boosts Argentina's Market Confidence

U.S. Support Boosts Argentina's Market Confidence

 Global
2
Wall Street Slump: Markets Reel Amid Fed's Mixed Messages

Wall Street Slump: Markets Reel Amid Fed's Mixed Messages

 Global
3
Controversy Erupts as U.S. Defense Secretary Disbands Women's Advisory Committee

Controversy Erupts as U.S. Defense Secretary Disbands Women's Advisory Commi...

 Global
4
Cyril Ramaphosa Engages in Talks to Ease U.S. Tariffs

Cyril Ramaphosa Engages in Talks to Ease U.S. Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025