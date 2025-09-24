Left Menu

Prime Minister Modi's Condolences on Saudi Cleric's Passing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences on the passing of Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al AlSheikh. The grand mufti served as the top religious authority in Saudi Arabia for over 20 years. His death was announced on Tuesday.

Updated: 24-09-2025 08:50 IST
In a heartfelt message, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his deepest condolences to the people of Saudi Arabia following the death of the kingdom's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al AlSheikh. The Sheikh passed away earlier this week, marking the end of his long tenure as a respected religious leader.

Modi took to the platform X to express his sorrow, stating, 'Deepest condolences on the sad demise of the Grand Mufti of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, His Eminence Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al AlSheikh. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Kingdom and its people in this moment of grief.'

Sheikh Abdulaziz was renowned for his role as the top religious authority in the Islamic state for more than two decades. His passing has created a significant void in the religious leadership of Saudi Arabia. The announcement of his death on Tuesday prompted an outpouring of tributes and remembrances from across the Muslim world.

