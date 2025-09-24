Left Menu

Kimmel's Return: Defiance and Satire Amid Political Storm

Jimmy Kimmel returned to late-night television after a suspension, defending political satire and addressing controversy involving right-wing activist Charlie Kirk's murder. Despite backlash and threats from the Trump administration, Disney reinstated Kimmel's show. Kimmel emphasized the importance of a free press amid growing political tension.

Jimmy Kimmel made his highly anticipated return to late-night television on Tuesday, vigorously defending the role of political satire in America. This comes after his controversial remarks about the murder of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk led to his show's suspension by Disney.

Kimmel addressed his audience emotionally, clarifying that he never intended to make light of Kirk's murder or blame any group. He responded to backlash from supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump, who had criticized Kimmel for allegedly placing blame and scoring political points.

Despite threats from the Trump administration, including a potential FCC investigation, Disney's decision to bring back Kimmel signifies a stand in support of media freedom. The comedian lamented the erosion of the free press, highlighting the importance of media integrity amid mounting political pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

