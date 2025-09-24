Owaisi Criticizes Waqf Amendment: A Political Battle in Bihar
AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi accused the Narendra Modi government of enacting the Waqf Amendment Act to seize Muslim sacred sites. Speaking in Bihar's Kishanganj, he criticized political parties for exploiting Muslim votes in the name of secularism, urging the community to focus on self-interests.
During a rally in Bihar's Kishanganj district, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi criticized the Narendra Modi government's Waqf Amendment Act, alleging it aims to seize mosques and other sacred Muslim sites.
Owaisi launched his 'Seemanchal Nyay Yatra', focusing on empowering his party in the state's Muslim-majority areas ahead of assembly elections. He accused Modi of lacking genuine intentions and attempting to control properties belonging to Allah.
The Hyderabad MP also criticized opposition parties like RJD and Congress for exploiting Muslim votes under the guise of secularism. He urged Muslims to pursue their own interests and not be burdened by political promises.
