Kolkata Battles Rain Havoc Ahead of Durga Puja
Rahul Gandhi offered condolences to victims' families as Kolkata faces severe disruption due to torrential rains. The heavy downpour caused significant waterlogging, disrupted transport, and forced the early commencement of Puja holidays. Gandhi called for swift government action to aid recovery and urged Congress workers to support relief efforts.
Rahul Gandhi, a prominent Congress leader, expressed his condolences to the bereaved families in Kolkata after torrential rains caused destruction in the city.
On Wednesday, Kolkata continued its struggle to return to normalcy, with significant areas, notably Salt Lake and other northern and central parts, still waterlogged. This followed a heavy downpour that left at least 10 residents dead, predominantly due to electrocution.
The rainfall, one of the most intense in nearly four decades, paralysed Kolkata and surrounding districts on Tuesday, disrupting air, rail, and road transportation, shuttering schools, and prompting the premature start of Puja holidays. The IMD confirmed that while the city faced severe flooding, it did not reach cloudburst status. Restoration efforts are urgent as the city prepares for next week's Durga Puja celebration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
