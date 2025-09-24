Kolkata Battles Rain Havoc Ahead of Durga Puja

Rahul Gandhi, a prominent Congress leader, expressed his condolences to the bereaved families in Kolkata after torrential rains caused destruction in the city.

On Wednesday, Kolkata continued its struggle to return to normalcy, with significant areas, notably Salt Lake and other northern and central parts, still waterlogged. This followed a heavy downpour that left at least 10 residents dead, predominantly due to electrocution.

The rainfall, one of the most intense in nearly four decades, paralysed Kolkata and surrounding districts on Tuesday, disrupting air, rail, and road transportation, shuttering schools, and prompting the premature start of Puja holidays. The IMD confirmed that while the city faced severe flooding, it did not reach cloudburst status. Restoration efforts are urgent as the city prepares for next week's Durga Puja celebration.

