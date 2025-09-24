Congress Blasts BJP-Led Government for Economic Chaos and Constitutional Erosion

The Congress party alleged on Wednesday that the "economic devastation" under the BJP-led central government has plunged millions of Indians into despair. They accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration of manipulating economic data to project a false image of growth, amidst claims of disregarding the country's democratic fabric.

At a meeting chaired by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, the extended Congress Working Committee (CWC) criticized the Centre for withholding GST compensation from non-NDA states and for its 'stepmotherly bias.' The resolution argued that BJP continues to erode democratic values and institutions, citing rampant privatization and misuse of central agencies.

The CWC also lauded Telangana for reserving 42% of local body seats for OBCs, even as inequality and unemployment reach unprecedented levels. The party denounced the central government's policies and perceived favoritism towards a select few, while ignoring the needs of farmers, the poor, and the middle class.

(With inputs from agencies.)