CHP's Ozgur Celik Re-elected Amid Controversy
Ozgur Celik was re-elected as the Istanbul provincial head of Turkey's Republican People's Party (CHP), following his removal by a court ruling due to alleged voting irregularities. The decision has sparked protests, highlighting ongoing tensions with the government, which accuses the CHP of corruption. The party denies the allegations.
Ozgur Celik has been re-elected as the Istanbul provincial head of Turkey's main opposition, the Republican People's Party (CHP). This follows a court ruling that removed him earlier this month over alleged irregularities in voting, which the party strongly denies.
The court's decision, which alleged that delegate votes in the 2023 CHP provincial congress were influenced by cash payments, led to a wave of protests. Opposition lawmakers took to barricading the entrance of the Istanbul headquarters in defiance of the ruling, which temporarily installed former CHP deputy chair, Gursel Tekin, as provincial head.
The Turkish government claims the CHP is involved in a corruption ring, while the CHP rejects these charges, accusing the government of politicizing the judiciary to diminish electoral threats against President Tayyip Erdogan. Despite these challenges, Celik expressed determination, stating, "this congress is not an end, it is a new beginning."
