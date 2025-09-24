Left Menu

BJP Hits Back at Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Theft' Accusation

The BJP criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for claiming vote theft, labeling him as a 'leader of propaganda.' They allege Gandhi is questioning the electoral process to counteract declining support for his party. The BJP demanded clarity on his conflicting statements regarding alleged vote deletion in Karnataka.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his allegations of 'vote theft.' BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla dismissed Gandhi as the 'leader of propaganda,' accusing him of undermining India's electoral process as the Congress party's support diminishes.

Addressing media at the BJP headquarters, Poonawalla criticized Gandhi's recent comments to the Financial Times, where Gandhi purportedly admitted his party aims to apply public pressure on the election system's integrity. The BJP argues this demonstrates an intent to discredit India's election credibility without tangible evidence, branding the Congress party as anti-national.

Further fueling the controversy, Gandhi's claims regarding alleged vote deletions in Karnataka prompted a rebuke from Poonawalla, urging Gandhi to clarify his inconsistent statements. With the Karnataka chief electoral officer stating all relevant information was provided to authorities, BJP continues to demand transparency from the Congress leader.

