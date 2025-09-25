Diplomatic Shifts: Trump Meets Sharif Amidst U.S.-Pakistan Trade Agreement

In a significant diplomatic development, U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the White House this Thursday. According to Trump administration officials, this meeting follows the recent trade deal between the two nations, marking an improvement in U.S.-Pakistan relations.

Historically, Washington has viewed India as a counter to China's influence in Asia. However, Trump's recent approach has involved warming up to Pakistan after Washington imposed a 19% tariff rate on Pakistani exports and invited Pakistani army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir to the White House.

While U.S.-India ties face challenges over trade and visa issues, Trump remains optimistic about resolving these irritants. The U.S. is also planning a summit with the Quad nations. Trump has received backing from Pakistan for the Nobel Peace Prize for de-escalating India-Pakistan tensions, highlighting his influential role in regional diplomacy.