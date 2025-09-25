Arunachal Pradesh Remembers Deen Dayal Upadhyaya's Vision

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu honored Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya on his birth anniversary, highlighting his philosophy of integral humanism and commitment to uplifting society.

Khandu lauded Upadhyaya as a profound thinker and organizer, underscoring his foundational role in creating a value-driven nation.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein echoed these sentiments, emphasizing Upadhyaya's lasting influence on India's progress and inclusivity.