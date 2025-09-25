Arunachal Pradesh Remembers Deen Dayal Upadhyaya's Vision
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu paid tributes to Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya on his birth anniversary, celebrating his philosophy of integral humanism and dedication to societal upliftment. Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein also highlighted Upadhyaya's ongoing influence on India's growth and commitment to creating an inclusive society.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 25-09-2025 12:09 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 12:09 IST
- Country:
- India
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu honored Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya on his birth anniversary, highlighting his philosophy of integral humanism and commitment to uplifting society.
Khandu lauded Upadhyaya as a profound thinker and organizer, underscoring his foundational role in creating a value-driven nation.
Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein echoed these sentiments, emphasizing Upadhyaya's lasting influence on India's progress and inclusivity.
Advertisement