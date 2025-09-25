Left Menu

NDA Poised for Victory in Bodoland Despite Campaign Setback

Despite a significant setback due to the death of singer Zubeen Garg, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expresses confidence that the NDA will form the next council in the Bodoland Territorial Region. The polls, crucial politically for the BJP, face challenges, but the NDA is hopeful of success.

In a key political development, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the NDA is set to form the next council in the Bodoland Territorial Region. This declaration comes despite the BJP's campaign being abruptly canceled due to the untimely death of singer Zubeen Garg, a pressing setback just days before the polls.

Sarma acknowledged the potential impact on the BJP's performance in the polls but remained optimistic about the overall victory. He emphasized that an NDA partner would successfully secure the council. The Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections, featuring contestants like the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) and the Bodo People's Front (BPF), both part of the NDA, are politically vital for the BJP.

The BTC election results, scheduled to be announced on September 26, will be pivotal as the BJP aims to improve its past performance. The polls occur after the 2020 Bodo Accord and see participation alliances involving the BJP, UPPL, and Gana Suraksha Party (GSP), which previously headed the council.

