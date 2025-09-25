Political Rebound: Azam Khan's Return Sparks Controversy

Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav has announced plans to visit Azam Khan in Rampur on October 8, following Khan's recent release from prison. Yadav's visit was confirmed amid speculation about Khan's political future and ongoing legal challenges.

Azam Khan, a veteran SP leader, has been embroiled in various criminal charges, which he claims are politically motivated. Released from Sitapur jail, the 77-year-old immediately addressed rumors about switching allegiance to the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), firmly denying such claims and stating his loyalty to the SP.

The political tussle has ignited debates about the SP's support for Khan during his incarceration. UP Minority Welfare Minister Danish Azad Ansari criticized the SP's approach, accusing the party of exploiting emotions for political gain. Meanwhile, Khan remains optimistic about future court rulings potentially clearing his name.