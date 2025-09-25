Left Menu

Governor Arlekar Criticizes Kerala Government on Cultural Grounds

Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar criticized the ruling LDF government for opposing cultural practices like 'guru pooja' and the reverence of 'Bharat Mata'. He emphasized the cultural significance of such traditions and stated that his views align with the RSS, advocating for national unity and cultural preservation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 25-09-2025 23:34 IST
Governor Arlekar Criticizes Kerala Government on Cultural Grounds
Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has voiced his discontent against the ruling LDF government, accusing it of undermining cultural practices such as 'guru pooja' and the reverence of 'Bharat Mata'. These, he pointed out, are intrinsic elements of Indian culture and heritage.

At a recent Navaratri event, Governor Arlekar challenged those critical of these traditions to be transparent about their beliefs, questioning if their opposition is merely politically motivated. He remarked that cultural values like these should transcend political agendas, underscoring their deep-rooted presence in Indian ethos.

Arlekar also acknowledged the RSS's influence on his perspective, asserting the organization's role in fostering national unity and social organization. He emphasized that the ongoing developments in the country align with national interest, urging Indians to recognize and uphold these cultural values.

(With inputs from agencies.)

