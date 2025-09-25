Left Menu

Congress Critiques Modi's Swadeshi Stance amid Global Preferences

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate criticized PM Modi for promoting 'Swadeshi' while using foreign goods. She pointed out his foreign-made essentials and questioned the government's commitment to indigenous efforts. Modi, defending his stance, highlighted governmental initiatives towards enhancing local production and supporting stakeholders in the 'Make in India' initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 23:40 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 23:40 IST
Congress leader Supriya Shrinate has levied a scathing criticism against Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his recent 'Swadeshi' remarks. Speaking to ANI, Shrinate pointed out that despite Modi's advocacy for Swadeshi principles, many of his personal belongings are sourced from abroad.

Shrinate highlighted that the Prime Minister's choices, from his Italian-Bulgarian spectacles to American-made shoes, stand in contradiction to his Swadeshi narrative. She alleged that even the ministers' children are pursuing education in prestigious foreign institutions, raising questions about the sincerity of the government's Swadeshi push.

In response to Shrinate's allegations, Prime Minister Modi reiterated his commitment to bolstering indigenous production and stressed the government's ongoing efforts to support the manufacturing sector under the 'Make in India' campaign. He emphasized the need to develop a Swadeshi economy and assured stakeholders of reduced bureaucratic hurdles to aid this objective.

