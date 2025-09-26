Showdown Stakes: Trump's Government Shutdown Gambit

The standoff between President Donald Trump's administration and U.S. Senate Democrats over a looming partial government shutdown intensifies, as the White House threatens to permanently axe workers if essential funding is not secured by next Tuesday.

In a memo released late Wednesday, the Office of Management and Budget urged federal agencies to pinpoint programs that would face lapsed funding, potentially leading to shut down if Congress fails to pass crucial legislation. The memo also seems to double as a negotiating tool, highlighting past votes against the Republican stopgap funding bill.

Democrats, including Senate leader Chuck Schumer, dubbed the tactic as 'intimidation,' and accused Trump of using worker layoffs as leverage. Meanwhile, federal downsizing plans and the potential impact on various services fuel the heated political debate.