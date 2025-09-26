Left Menu

Showdown Stakes: Trump's Government Shutdown Gambit

President Trump's administration is threatening to permanently cut federal workforce jobs amid a looming government shutdown. Senate Democrats reject a stopgap funding bill, triggering a confrontation over discretionary funding. The White House uses the threat as a negotiating tactic while Democrats call it intimidation and lack of leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 01:06 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 01:06 IST
Showdown Stakes: Trump's Government Shutdown Gambit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The standoff between President Donald Trump's administration and U.S. Senate Democrats over a looming partial government shutdown intensifies, as the White House threatens to permanently axe workers if essential funding is not secured by next Tuesday.

In a memo released late Wednesday, the Office of Management and Budget urged federal agencies to pinpoint programs that would face lapsed funding, potentially leading to shut down if Congress fails to pass crucial legislation. The memo also seems to double as a negotiating tool, highlighting past votes against the Republican stopgap funding bill.

Democrats, including Senate leader Chuck Schumer, dubbed the tactic as 'intimidation,' and accused Trump of using worker layoffs as leverage. Meanwhile, federal downsizing plans and the potential impact on various services fuel the heated political debate.

TRENDING

1
Russia and Ethiopia to Partner in Pioneering Nuclear Power Initiative

Russia and Ethiopia to Partner in Pioneering Nuclear Power Initiative

 Global
2
Global Shipping Companies Continue Chinese Orders Amid U.S. Fees

Global Shipping Companies Continue Chinese Orders Amid U.S. Fees

 Global
3
U.S. Endorses Investment in Western Sahara Amid Regional Tensions

U.S. Endorses Investment in Western Sahara Amid Regional Tensions

 Morocco
4
Federal Reserve Independence in Jeopardy: Trump's Battle to Fire Governor Lisa Cook

Federal Reserve Independence in Jeopardy: Trump's Battle to Fire Governor Li...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025