Trump's Request to Turkey: Cease Russian Oil Purchases

In recent talks held in the Oval Office, U.S. President Donald Trump conveyed optimism about Turkey halting its Russian oil purchases. This development follows a meeting with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.

Trump communicated his belief to reporters after his discussions with Erdogan, suggesting potential shifts in Turkey's energy procurement strategies.

The discussions underscore ongoing geopolitical maneuvers, as Trump anticipates Turkey's alignment with his proposal against purchasing Russian oil.