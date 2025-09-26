Left Menu

Trump's Request to Turkey: Cease Russian Oil Purchases

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed confidence that Turkey will cease buying Russian oil following discussions with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan. The talks, held in the Oval Office, concluded with Trump believing Erdogan will comply with his request.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-09-2025 02:21 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 02:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
