Japan Secures US Trade Benefits Amid New Tariff Measures

Japan has secured the US most-favoured nation status on tariffs for its chips and drugs, following new US tariff measures. Trade negotiator Ryosei Akazawa confirmed rates for Japanese semiconductors and pharmaceuticals remain unchanged despite recent announcements. The implications on Japan will be analyzed further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 26-09-2025 08:42 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 08:42 IST
  Country:
  • Japan

Japan has successfully secured most-favoured nation status from the United States regarding tariffs on chips and drugs. This development comes after President Donald Trump unveiled new sector-specific tariff measures.

Japan's trade negotiator, Ryosei Akazawa, highlighted that a joint statement confirmed U.S. tariff rates on Japanese semiconductors and pharmaceuticals would not exceed those applied to other partners like the European Union.

Akazawa indicated that further analysis would be conducted to assess the impact of these tariff measures on Japan. This analysis will consider how the measures relate to the existing U.S.-Japan agreement.

