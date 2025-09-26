Erdogan and Trump Forge Path to Peace in Middle East

In a significant diplomatic development, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan announced an understanding with U.S. President Donald Trump regarding a ceasefire and enduring peace in Gaza and Palestine. The meeting, held at the White House, emphasized the necessity of ending hostilities in the region.

Erdogan highlighted the discussions on a two-state solution as essential for achieving long-term peace. He stressed that the current situation was unsustainable, and a new approach was needed to ensure stability in the area.

Moreover, Erdogan underscored the importance of Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa's involvement at the United Nations General Assembly, which he believes is crucial for the global legitimacy of the emerging Syrian government.