Erdogan and Trump Forge Path to Peace in Middle East
Turkish President Erdogan and U.S. President Trump discussed achieving a ceasefire and lasting peace in Gaza and Palestine. Erdogan emphasized the two-state solution and the role of Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa at the UN for Syrian government legitimacy.
- Country:
- Turkey
In a significant diplomatic development, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan announced an understanding with U.S. President Donald Trump regarding a ceasefire and enduring peace in Gaza and Palestine. The meeting, held at the White House, emphasized the necessity of ending hostilities in the region.
Erdogan highlighted the discussions on a two-state solution as essential for achieving long-term peace. He stressed that the current situation was unsustainable, and a new approach was needed to ensure stability in the area.
Moreover, Erdogan underscored the importance of Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa's involvement at the United Nations General Assembly, which he believes is crucial for the global legitimacy of the emerging Syrian government.
- READ MORE ON:
- Erdogan
- Trump
- Gaza
- Palestine
- ceasefire
- peace
- two-state solution
- Syria
- UN
- Middle East