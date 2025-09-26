Left Menu

Erdogan and Trump Forge Path to Peace in Middle East

Turkish President Erdogan and U.S. President Trump discussed achieving a ceasefire and lasting peace in Gaza and Palestine. Erdogan emphasized the two-state solution and the role of Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa at the UN for Syrian government legitimacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 26-09-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 14:34 IST
Erdogan and Trump Forge Path to Peace in Middle East
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

In a significant diplomatic development, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan announced an understanding with U.S. President Donald Trump regarding a ceasefire and enduring peace in Gaza and Palestine. The meeting, held at the White House, emphasized the necessity of ending hostilities in the region.

Erdogan highlighted the discussions on a two-state solution as essential for achieving long-term peace. He stressed that the current situation was unsustainable, and a new approach was needed to ensure stability in the area.

Moreover, Erdogan underscored the importance of Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa's involvement at the United Nations General Assembly, which he believes is crucial for the global legitimacy of the emerging Syrian government.

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Denies Further Bail Extension for Vikas Yadav in Nitish Katara Case

Supreme Court Denies Further Bail Extension for Vikas Yadav in Nitish Katara...

 India
2
Singapore's Pharma Industry Braces for U.S. Tariff Shock

Singapore's Pharma Industry Braces for U.S. Tariff Shock

 Singapore
3
TMC's Abhishek Banerjee Challenges Amit Shah: Release West Bengal's Funds First

TMC's Abhishek Banerjee Challenges Amit Shah: Release West Bengal's Funds Fi...

 India
4
Indian Navy's First Training Squadron Strengthens Maritime Ties in Mombasa

Indian Navy's First Training Squadron Strengthens Maritime Ties in Mombasa

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025