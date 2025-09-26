Left Menu

Slovakia's Integrity: National Identity Takes Precedence

Slovakia's parliament has passed a constitutional amendment prioritizing national laws over EU legislation on issues of "national identity," primarily concerning family and gender. Critics argue it could undermine EU commitments. The amendment restricts gender recognition and tightens adoption rules, sparking criticism from rights groups and legal experts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 17:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Slovakia's parliament has approved a constitutional amendment prioritizing national laws over European Union legislation when addressing issues related to "national identity," including family and gender concerns.

Prime Minister Robert Fico, known for his anti-liberal stance on social issues, portrayed the move as a defensive wall against progressivism. However, critics, including human rights activists and legal experts, express concern that this amendment could jeopardize Slovakia's EU legal obligations and international treaties.

The amendment enshrines the recognition of only male and female genders and mandates school curricula to align with the constitution's cultural and ethical positions. While it endorses closing the gender pay gap, opposition centers on tightened adoption rules and potential encroachments on LGBTI+ rights.

