Russia-China Military Deal: Preparing for a Taiwan Invasion?

In a revealing analysis, the Royal United Services Institute in London indicates that Russia is providing China with military equipment as part of a broader arrangement that could see Beijing better prepared for an airborne invasion of Taiwan. Documents obtained by the Black Moon hacktivist group and analyzed by the think tank shed light on a deal worth more than $210 million between Moscow and Beijing.

The agreement, dating back to 2021, encompasses advanced military systems such as parachute systems and amphibious vehicles. These acquisitions could potentially bolster China's capability to launch an airborne assault, something that aligns with President Xi Jinping's military modernization agenda. Although the documents do not explicitly mention Taiwan, analysts suggest this equipment could be crucial in an invasion scenario.

While China has superior equipment, it lacks combat experience, an area where Russia can significantly contribute. As China and Russia continue military collaborations, including joint drills, this partnership raises strategic concerns. The RUSI report states that Russia's motivation behind the deal may also involve drawing China into a strategic conflict with the U.S. over Taiwan, indirectly easing pressure on Russia in its ongoing war with Ukraine.

