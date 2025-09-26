Left Menu

Russia-China Military Deal: Preparing for a Taiwan Invasion?

Russia is supplying China with military technology that could enable an airborne invasion of Taiwan, according to documents analyzed by the Royal United Services Institute. The deal, reportedly worth over $210 million, includes parachute systems and amphibious assault vehicles, aiming to strengthen China's military capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 26-09-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 18:08 IST
Russia-China Military Deal: Preparing for a Taiwan Invasion?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a revealing analysis, the Royal United Services Institute in London indicates that Russia is providing China with military equipment as part of a broader arrangement that could see Beijing better prepared for an airborne invasion of Taiwan. Documents obtained by the Black Moon hacktivist group and analyzed by the think tank shed light on a deal worth more than $210 million between Moscow and Beijing.

The agreement, dating back to 2021, encompasses advanced military systems such as parachute systems and amphibious vehicles. These acquisitions could potentially bolster China's capability to launch an airborne assault, something that aligns with President Xi Jinping's military modernization agenda. Although the documents do not explicitly mention Taiwan, analysts suggest this equipment could be crucial in an invasion scenario.

While China has superior equipment, it lacks combat experience, an area where Russia can significantly contribute. As China and Russia continue military collaborations, including joint drills, this partnership raises strategic concerns. The RUSI report states that Russia's motivation behind the deal may also involve drawing China into a strategic conflict with the U.S. over Taiwan, indirectly easing pressure on Russia in its ongoing war with Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Naxal Militants Apprehended: Firearms Seized in Chhattisgarh Operation

Naxal Militants Apprehended: Firearms Seized in Chhattisgarh Operation

 India
2
Controversy Over Company Conduct in West Bank Settlements

Controversy Over Company Conduct in West Bank Settlements

 Global
3
CM Yogi Adityanath Champions Educational Equality at Scholarship Ceremony

CM Yogi Adityanath Champions Educational Equality at Scholarship Ceremony

 India
4
Silver and Gold Prices Spike Amid Festive Frenzy and Global Unrest

Silver and Gold Prices Spike Amid Festive Frenzy and Global Unrest

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025