Priyanka Gandhi's Rallying Cry: Real Change for Bihar

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra branded her brother Rahul a 'real patriot' for his dedication to understanding citizens' issues by walking 4,000 kilometers. Criticizing the NDA's election tactics, Vadra urged Bihar's women to vote for genuine change, citing unmet promises and alleged economic mishandling by PM Modi's government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Motihari | Updated: 26-09-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 18:40 IST
  • India

During a rally in Bihar, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra described her brother Rahul Gandhi as a 'real patriot' for his extensive foot journey to connect with ordinary citizens. She highlighted his efforts to understand people's challenges and criticized the NDA for prioritizing electoral win over actual governance.

Vadra accused the BJP of exploiting social divides to secure votes and resorting to 'vote theft' when traditional tactics failed. Her rally, held ahead of the state's assembly polls, saw Vadra rallying for real change and urging women to vote thoughtfully, beyond government financial enticements.

Commenting on local economic issues, Vadra rebuked PM Modi's administration for prioritizing corporate interests over common people. She also called out Bihar's Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, on infrastructure failures, questioning his development claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

