Left Menu

Leadership Showdown in the Land of Paradise: Seychelles’ Pivotal Election

Seychelles is hosting a crucial election to choose its next leader and parliament. President Wavel Ramkalawan seeks re-election against Patrick Herminie amidst issues like economic development, sovereignty disputes, and a growing drug crisis. Controversy centers around a land lease to Qatar, facing criticism over prioritizing foreign interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Victoria | Updated: 27-09-2025 13:34 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 13:34 IST
Leadership Showdown in the Land of Paradise: Seychelles’ Pivotal Election
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Canada

Seychelles voters flocked to the polls on Saturday to decide their next leader and parliamentary representatives, with President Wavel Ramkalawan pursuing a second term in the Indian Ocean paradise.

His main opponent, Patrick Herminie of the United Seychelles Party, poses a formidable challenge, having extensive legislative experience. Notably, long lines formed at polling stations, indicating high voter engagement in the country's democratic process. If no candidate secures over 50% of votes, a runoff will ensue.

Economic, social, and environmental development dominate the political discourse, shadowed by controversies over the government's lease of Assomption Island for a luxury Qatari hotel. Furthermore, a significant drug addiction issue looms, posing questions about effective governance in addressing public health crises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DMK has underground dealing with BJP, vote for DMK is vote for BJP, alleges TVK chief Vijay at Namakkal rally.

DMK has underground dealing with BJP, vote for DMK is vote for BJP, alleges ...

 India
2
TVK is ordinary people's voice; DMK loots TN and 2026 Assembly fight is between TVK and DMK: Vijay at Namakkal rally.

TVK is ordinary people's voice; DMK loots TN and 2026 Assembly fight is betw...

 India
3
Vijay's Grand Namakkal Campaign Ignites Energy and Anticipation

Vijay's Grand Namakkal Campaign Ignites Energy and Anticipation

 India
4
People's Role in Ending Terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir

People's Role in Ending Terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025